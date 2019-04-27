Nandipur Power Project: AC-II to announce verdict on 30th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) Friday reserved its judgment on the PPP leader Dr Babar Awan’s plea seeking acquittal in the Nandipur Power Project reference.

The court resumed hearing of Awan’s petition for acquittal.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said his arguments forwarded in the previous hearings were enough and now he won’t give further arguments on the former law minister’s acquittal plea.