PTI foundation day on May 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee Friday visited Jinnah Convention Centre to oversee the ongoing preparations of the 23rd foundation day ceremony to be held there on May 01, 2019.

He was accompanied by PM’s Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed. They deliberated over the sitting arrangement for the ceremony and the security plan of chief guests including the Prime Minister.

Moreover, it has been decided to issue special passes for the ceremony. Exclusive space will be allocated for media persons. The ceremony will be aired live on electronic and social media. Workers from across the country will be attending the foundation day ceremony. The local administration has issued formal NOC to organise the ceremony.