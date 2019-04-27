NA Speaker forms MPs body on national security

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday constituted Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss issues relating to National Security of urgent nature.

To periodically review, monitor and oversee implementation of the National Action plan with a view to ensuring its expeditious implementation and to monitor the process of transition from Military Courts to Civil Courts through criminal justice reforms.

The Speaker constituted the Committee in pursuance of the Motion adopted by the National Assembly and the Senate in their sitting held on February 21 and March 1, 2019, respectively.

Asad Qaisar will head the Parliamentary Committee on the National Security and would be comprised of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed , Opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sardar Muhammad Akhter Mengal, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, Amir Haider Hoti, Senators Mushahid Ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Maulana Abdula Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj ul Haq, Ms. Sitara Ayaz, Dr. Jeehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan.

The Committee comprises leaders of Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly and the Senate under the Chairmanship of the Speaker National Assembly with following composition and terms of reference.