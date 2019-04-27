No room for acting Opp leader in NA, says Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there is no space for acting opposition leader in the National Assembly so Parliamentary Advisory Group (PAG) of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would fill the leadership gap unless party head Shahbaz Sharif returns back to Pakistan.

Talking to The News here on Friday, he said, “I don’t know how many days Shahbaz Sharif will stay in London but I can say that there is PAG that will play its role till his return to Pakistan.” According to the political pundits, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is playing an active role in politics and he is now truly appearing as main leader of the opposition parties in the parliament.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N is likely to issue a notification stating former federal minister Rana Tanvir Hussain would act as parliamentary leader of PML-N in the National Assembly, adding “There will be no leadership gap at any level in the party.”

When asked about information stating some senior members of PML-N have requested Maryam Nawaz Sharif to chair a party meeting to be held in Lahore, he categorically stated “No request has been made to Maryam Nawaz Sharif to chair any party meeting.”

He further said “I am also personally not aware whether any party meeting is being held in Lahore in next few days.”

The sources said senior parliamentarians of the PML-N had held an important meeting in Islamabad few days back in which they discussed the ways and means to fill the leadership gap in the party.

They said these parliamentarians were of the view that PML-N should play more active role in the parliament especially when Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified and Shahbaz Sharif is out of the country for last few weeks. It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Sharif is in London and now former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has submitted a review petition in Supreme Court on Thursday seeking permanent bail as he wants to get medical treatment in London.

When asked if he would continue to call the shots in the party, he said “I am a party worker and decisions in the party are made by the leadership and PAG. We all work together for betterment of the country.”