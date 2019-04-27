Hike in drug prices: NA opposition wants MPs panel for probe

ISLAMABAD: Opposition members in the National Assembly Friday protested an exorbitant increase in the prices of hundreds of medicines and demanded constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe the increase.

The opposition members said increase in the prices of hundreds of medicines had led to removal of the health minister.

The issue echoed during the question-hour on otherwise a peaceful day in House.

“We have heard that the health minister was also removed because of increase in drug prices,” Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said on a supplementary question.

Another PPP member, Dr. Shazia Marri, demanded constitution of a parliamentary committee to look into the matter.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also supported the views of his party colleagues saying Parliament was the highest forum to discuss such issues.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nousheen Hamid, however, said the Auditor General of Pakistan had been tasked with probing the mater.

“We should trust our institutions,” she said. She did not oppose the parliamentary committee but observed that it would also have to seek a report on increase in drug prices.

An opposition member questioned the appointment of Dr Zafar Mirza as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Health.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said it was discretion of the prime minister to appoint anybody as his adviser.

“We never raised such question when your government would appoint advisers,” he said.

Khattak, however, reassured the opposition that the prices of medicines were being brought down.

Dr. Nousheen Hamid attributed the hike in drug prices to the past government and appreciation of dollar.

She said it was a rule that prices of life-saving drugs should not increase by more than one percent but it was the government of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi which lifted the same condition under the Drug Pricing Policy.

“But still the health minister was removed and the auditor general has been assigned the matter,” she added.

She informed the House that the government would issue a notification if pharmaceutical companies themselves did not lower the prices.

“There was an increase in the prices of 464 medicines whereas the prices of 395 medicines will be brought down,” she added.

Rana Tanveer Hussain and other PML-N parliamentarians raised a calling attention notice on non-release of funds for establishment of a neurosciences institute at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Responding, the parliamentary secretary said the neurosciences institute would also be established but the first priority was to provide basic health facilities to the people.

She said the huge project of neurosciences institute had been stopped for paucity of funds.

However, she said the neuro surgery department at PIMS was functioning where surgeries were being handled on a regular basis.

Responding to a number of supplementary questions on the calling attention notices, the parliamentary secretary said had the PML-N government constructed an international level hospital in the country, Nawaz Sharif would not have to lodge a request to go abroad.

Rana Tanveer said he had failed to understand the priorities of the PTI government.

The parliamentary secretary said whenever a project was planned, all aspects, including provision of sufficient funds and proper functioning, were kept in view.

She pointed out that the past governments ignored the health sector and less than 1% of total GDP was spent on the health sector in the last 10 years whereas the World Health Organization (WHO) says it should be at least 4 percent.

“Now, we will allocate 64 percent more funds for health sector in the upcoming budget,” she said.

The data of AIDS patients was also placed in the National Assembly according to which there were 23,757 people in the country having HIV virus.

PML-N member Maryam Aurangzeb demanded presentation of details about collection of Dams’ Funds questioning as to how long fund-raising campaign would continue.

She pointed out that minister for water resources had also stated that he was not aware of transparency in the Dam’s Fund.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government believed in transparency in every matter adding that the minister of water resources would present details of funds on his return from abroad.