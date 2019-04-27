Workshop at KMC

PESHAWAR: Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) organised a two-day Pelvic and Acetabulm Fracture Workshop at Khyber Medical College (KMC).

Orthopaedic surgeons shared experiences and skills with the participants at the 16th Pelvic and Acetabulm Fracture Workshop. The KTH Orthopaedic Department conducts academics activities, which facilitate budding orthopaedic surgeons in treating complex injuries and diseases. The course director was acting Medical Director KTH Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Shoaib Khan while Dr Wali Mohammad of Lady Reading Hospital was the course coordinator. The course was aimed at providing insight into the principles of management of fracture of pelvic and acetabulm fracture to a young orthopaedic surgeon with interest in pelvic surgery. This was accomplished using interactive sessions and hands-on saw bone workshops. The participants were encouraged to interact with experienced faculty members in group discussions to enhance understanding and get concepts clarified. Up to 60 participants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab attended the activity. Senior orthopaedic surgeons including Dr Masud Umer, Dr Haroon Rashid, Dr Naveed Ahmad Juman from Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi, Dr Amir Haleem, Dr Nasir Ahmad from Karachi, Brig Prof Dr Sohail Amin from Rawalpindi, Dr Muhammad Hanif from Islamabad attended the workshop.