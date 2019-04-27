‘PTI doing politics of revenge instead of introducing reforms’

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party South Punjab Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government has failed to deliver and fulfill its commitments made with the people before general elections.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, the PPP Federal Council member and South Punjab chief coordinator also demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abdul Qadir Shaheen said the PTI was following the politics of revenge instead of introducing reforms in the country. The government has ruined the economy of the country and poor people were suffering a lot.Abdul Qadir Shaheen said Imran Khan criticised the PPP’s past rule on fake corruption charges but he had inducted the former PPP cabinet ministers in his cabinet. He alleged Imran Khan was protecting his vested interests instead thinking about solution to the problems being faced by people across the country.

He said the “selected” prime minister had miserably failed in running the country. The “borrowed” cabinet members have also failed to deliver in the wide interest of the nation, he added.

While presenting statistics on the rising inflation, he said the Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.41pc in February 2019 from 8.21pc in the previous month. It was the highest inflation rate since November of 2013 as prices of food and beverages sharply went up, inflation rate 8.22pc from 4.52pc in January. The inflation rates with regard to furniture and other household items rose to 9.51pc from 9.24pc, other goods and services to 10.18pc from 9.87pc, recreation and culture to 9.66pc from 8.64pc, clothing and footwear to 7.21pc from 6.85pc, health to 8.08pc from 7.76pc, restaurants and hotels to 6.47pc from 5.70pc.

Inflation rate in Pakistan averaged 7.75pc from 1957 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 37.81 pc in December of 1973 and a record low of -10.32 percent in February of 1959.

The PPP leader said people had given the mandate of reforms and governance to Imran Khan and other political leaders.