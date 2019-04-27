National Day of Netherlands celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The reception for National Day of Netherlands in a local hotel Friday evening was wearing a unique look as large number of the guests turned up in dress with orange domination since the colour has history of its association with the royal family and the royal family’s last name is ‘Van Oranje Nassau.’

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati was the chief guest on the occasion. The guests belonging to various shades of the society including senior diplomats turned up in impressive number. The guests were more interested to discuss the last week visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran where he uttered some strange things which have become source of controversy back in Pakistan. There was hardly any guest who referred to ongoing visit of the Prime Minister to China and what talk of the “game changer’ CPEC.

Netherland being a prominent member of the European Union is situated in the close proximity of Germany and Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan called Germany as neighbouring country of Japan. The European diplomats amused about the narration but they were enjoying it further since the government’s spokesmen offered stranger explanation in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding use of Pakistan’s soil for terror activities inside Iran was also under discussion by some guests who termed the clarification issued by the Prime Minister Office is equally harmful.

The guests were also asking intriguing questions about the so-called reshuffle in the federal capital. The ouster of ‘Intellectual’ Finance Minister Asad Umer who was trusted comrade of the PTI founder, was a big question that remained under discussion for fairly at length. The discussion pertaining to the rumours about the system and induction of technocrats in the federal cabinet attracted large number of the diplomats. They were interested to ascertain scope of its translation into reality.

Azam Khan Swati who has come out checkered controversies recently and returned to the federal cabinet last week, delivered a speech that had little relevance with the occasion. For the reason the guests didn’t take interest in his “pearls of wisdom.” No applause and no clapping at the end as the guest kept on having chat during his address.

Azam Khan Swati like a good loyalist of his mentor Imran Khan tried to establish rosy picture of state of affairs in the country with the help of facts and figures made of his own. The host ambassador Ms. Ardi Stoios-Braken looked elegant as she was also wearing orange dress while the whole staff and diplomats of the embassy were seen in the same colour.

Dutch call the day as King’s Day as it marks the birth of King Willem-Alexander. The guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening. They were served with Dutch food and dairy products of Holland. The Foreign Office representation in the reception was not encouraging.