Talk of presidential system to harm country, says QWP leader

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the talk of introducing a presidential form of government would lead to anarchy.

Addressing a gathering in Bagh Colony here, the former senior minister warned the government of trying to change the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Zar Jan, Waheed Khan, Jan Mohammad, Syed Rahman Safi, Sher Zaman and scores of political workers announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao said his party would resist the introduction of the presidential form of government. He said the government would not be allowed to experiment with the system.

The QWP leader said the government should strengthen the provinces as strong federating units would guarantee a stable federation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has failed to provide any relief to the people in its eight-month rule and compounded their problems, he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government had indulged in non-issues to divert the attention of the people from real problems. He said the government had increased taxes by raising the tariff of gas and electricity.