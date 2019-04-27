Law minister visits TDPs camp in Bannu

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan visited the Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) camp in Bakakhel subdivision of Bannu and met tribal elders.

The minister also inaugurated work on the road from the telephone exchange to SM Rocha Wazir subdivision. It will have two bridges.

The minister was accompanied by members KP Assembly, Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Khalid Khan Mohmand, Shah Muhammad Wazir, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Bannu Commissioner Adil Saddiqi and the army officer.

The minister inspected health facilities available in the Basic Health Unit, established for the TDPs at the camp.

He addressed a gathering of the tribal elders and said their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

The minister issued an order to solve all problems faced by the tribal people at the camp on an emergency basis.

He inspected an under-construction Government Degree College building and directed the officials to ensure that college the work is completed as soon as possible.

Emergency exercise conducted at Peshawar airport: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) conducted a full-scale emergency exercise at Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday to train the staff and to test the functioning of their equipment.

All departments concerned including FIA, Pakistan Army Aviation, fire-brigade, Rescue-1122 and ambulances of all hospitals of the metropolis participated in the drill to test the level of preparedness for an emergency situation in the airport. It is the only airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that is operational for international flights. During the exercise, the passengers were successfully evacuated as fire erupted and all relevant agencies rushed to the scene.

Rescue-1122 promptly responded to call and reached the emergency site. Ambulances successfully and quickly shifted the injured and provided them first aid. Fire extinguishers also extinguished the fire.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Bacha Khan International Airport, Ubaidur Rahman, said such exercises were held twice a year under the rules set by the CAA to improve the level of professional expertise of relevant agencies. These were, he added, meant for developing coordination among agencies involved in tackling emergencies.

Ailing Pashto singer gets cash help: A London-based Pakistani citizen, Ziauddin Yousafzai, the father of Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, sent Rs200,000 cash for the treatment of ailing Pashto singer Hidayatullah. A press release issued by the secretary Cultural Heritage Council, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, said the amount along with bouquets was handed over to the ailing presidential award winner through a person hailing from Swat, Humayun Masood. He thanked Ziauddin for the gesture and asked other philanthropists to come forward for the treatment of those artistes passing through financial crises.

PhD thesis defended: Muhammad Zeeshan Ahad, a PhD scholar, has successfully defended his PhD. Civil Engineering thesis in a public defence held at Iqra National University, Peshawar.

His PhD thesis was “Viable Use of Supplementary Cementitious Materials in Massive Concrete & its Characterization with Thermal Dissipation Model”. His supervisor was Prof Dr M Ashraf Tanoli and Co-Supervisor was Prof. Dr Mukhtarullah. A press release said the PhD thesis was reviewed by various local and foreign reviewers. He is the first PhD in civil engineering ever produced by a private sector university.

Dr Naveed Ahmad from University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Dr M Waseem from National Centre of Excellence in Geology - University of Peshawar served as external examiners. Dr Nadeem Anwar Qureshi of Iqra National University Peshawar served as an internal examiner.