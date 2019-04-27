Kabul calls Loya Jirga on Monday

KABUL: Afghanistan will convene a rare Loya Jirga from across the country on Monday to discuss the war and US efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

More than 2,000 people have been invited to gather amid tight security for four days of debate under a large tent here.

The Jirga is being held at a time when the US and Taliban have held several rounds of talks.

The two sides have discussed a possible troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in exchange for a ceasefire and various pledges from the Taliban.

But crucially, the talks have thus far cut out the government of President Ashraf Ghani, whom the Taliban view as a US stooge.

Ghani´s government is jostling for influence in the peace talks and the Jirga aims to set out Kabul´s red lines for any deal, including the continuation of the constitution and the protection of women´s rights, the media, and free speech.

Ghani has invited the Taliban to participate, but have predictably refused.

In the past, the Taliban have blasted rockets at the loya Jirga tent, and much of Kabul is being locked down under a massive security operation for this year´s event.

In a statement, the Taliban vowed that any decisions or resolutions made at a loya Jirga were “never acceptable to the real and devout sons of this homeland”.

Top politicians including Ghani, former president Hamid Karzai, ex-foreign minister Zalmay Rassoul, former warlord Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf and many other Afghan officials are attending.

But Chief Executive Abdullah, Gul Baddin Hekmatyar and Ghani´s former national security advisor Mohammad Haneef Atmar are boycotting the event, saying it was pulled together without consultation and is being used by Ghani to campaign ahead of presidential elections slated for September.