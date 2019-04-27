Alvi asks India to learn value of peace from Pakistan

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked the Indian leadership to learn the value of peace from Pakistan, besides respecting and protecting minorities living within its territorial boundaries. Addressing the National Interfaith Peace Conference held at a local hotel here on Friday, the president said that during the period of tension between the two neighbouring countries, every Pakistani was talking in favour of peace, whereas hatred was being promoted within India. "We are proud of our leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan", he said, adding that he (prime minister) fully knows how to take care of minorities as ensured in the constitution.

The president said that Pakistan has emerged stronger while dealing with terrorism, whereas India learnt nothing from the complex situations it was facing on its soil.

Expressing his apprehension, he said that unrest in India would affect Pakistan, adding that "sectarian or religion based hatred" in India could get out of control if not handled with sagacity.

The president said religion is never responsible for terrorism or unrest anywhere as every religion proclaims peace and love. "What I learnt from the study of different religious schools of thought is that humans have always fought for their ego and used the name of religion as a tool," he added.

He regretted that hatred is found in human psyche. Quoting the holy prophet (PBUH), he said Islam orders forgiving others and forbids backbiting, which forms basis of hatred. "Nowadays, the social media has become a big source of backbiting and rumouring," he added.

When anything is shared without context, it helps promote hatred in the society. He said millions of people were killed in World War-I, and the human generation learnt the value of peace only after they fought another world war in which millions of people were killed again.

"These wars were not fought on the basis of religion, but for personal egos" he added.

He said a true leadership was needed to promote peace and harmony in the society. "The prime minister of New Zealand is an example of true leadership," he added. He said he had offered Pakistan’s cooperation for peace in Sri Lanka in his phone call to Sri Lankan president for condolence. "I told him that we (Pakistanis) faced pain of terrorism more than any other country," he said, adding that hatred would never be tolerated in Pakistan as followers of all religions enjoy equal rights in the country.

About the Kashmir issue, he said Kashmiris are struggling for freedom of their land and have sacrificed their lives for the cause. He said Pakistan is now a new Pakistan where followers of every religion work for peace.

"No doubt, the Pakistani government is responsible for maintaining harmony, but at the same time, it is also a responsibility of leaders of all religious and political schools of thought to take measures for ensuring peace," he added. He said it is a golden period for Pakistan to promote peace as today’s generation knew the price of peace very well.

MNA Shanila Raut, Hindu religious leader Haroon Dayal, Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter, Sikh leader Bishon Singh, Bahai leader Dr Romani Mughredi, Bishop of Lahore Sebestian Francis Shaw and Muslim scholar Abdul Khabir Azad also addressed the conference. Later, the president lit the ''candle of peace''.