Centre, provinces agree on uniform GST return for goods and services

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Centre and four provinces have agreed in principle for placing single and unified General Sales Tax (GST) return both for goods and services, The News has learnt. This single GST return will be launched in upcoming budget with effect from July 1, 2019.

Under the single GST return, the FBR and four provincial revenue authorities would strive for harmonisation of classification, laws and tax rates as currently different rates of GST on services are applied by the provinces.

It was agreed that all tax authorities would strive to harmonise their laws, classifications and rates preferably through their upcoming respective Finance Bills 2019.

Both the Centre and provinces have assigned the FBR’s Pakistan Revenue Authority Limited (PRAL) to consider unification of processes for income tax, sales tax and Custom’s WeBOC registration.

The Centre and provinces have not yet formally signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) but now the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has convened meeting of Steering Committee for Single Portal under Chairmanship of Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and comprising of heads of four respective provincial revenue authorities on coming Monday (April 29, 2019) here at the FBR’s headquarters to sign the formal agreement.

“The draft MoU is ready for filing of single sales tax returns into PRAL system,” a top official of PTI-led government told The News here Thursday.

Official documents revealed that the Centre and provinces agreed to consider the efficacy of provisions for allowing revision of return, claiming of input pertaining to previous periods and review the utility of withholding tax, extra tax and further tax provisions.

The FBR will consider unification of process for income tax, sales tax and WeBOC and study the requirement for single return to be completed by the FBR and provincial revenue authorities and communicate to all participants before the next meeting. Efforts will be made to ensure that the single return for GST is ready for pilot testing by May 31, 2019.

The participants of the federal and provincial governments agreed to give unified sales tax registration and filing of returns as top priority and make sure that this single return is launched on July 1, 2019.

In the last meeting, Hammad Azhar had emphasised the need for a single sales tax return for promoting ease of doing business as well as to augment coordination and enhance synergy among tax authorities responsible for collection of sales tax in the country.

The official said that the sales tax registration in the FBR and four provincial revenue authorities had become cumbersome so all the parties agreed that a number of steps in the process were creating hardships for the taxpayers for applying for registration. It was pointed out that the taxpayer had to separately apply for registration of income tax, sales tax on goods, sales tax on services (separate for each province) and customs (in WeBOC). The Centre and provinces discussed the redundancy of free tax number (FTN) which did not serve any purpose in the system.

Both the sides agreed that registration system needed to be reformed and that the common portal should allow a taxpayer to register for all taxes in unified single process. It was also decided that industrial and services classifications shall be updated in line with UNIDO classification standards. It was also agreed among the Centre and provinces that as a separate medium to long term plan, registration for income tax, sales tax and WeBOC will also be unified and FTN will be replaced with NTN for all organisations.

It was agreed by all participants in the last meeting that the primary point of contention was successful capturing of sale invoice data in a unified single form i.e. Annexure C, as all other Annexure and information in the return were a factor of either Annexure C or the taxpayer profile. It was agreed that any single return mechanism would require the implementation of STRIVE across authorities to ensure auto reconciliation and synchronisation of all transactions.

It was discussed that the regimes of withholding tax, further tax and extra tax created hassle and their utility had been minimised after implementation of STRIVE system and all authorities needed to review their provisions.

It was agreed that all tax authorities would consider eliminating the provision for revision of returns and would study the implications of the measures and possible remedies through debt/credit notes and they also agreed to reconsider utility facility to claim invoices pertaining to previous periods.