Cricket World Cup Indian, Pakistan premiers may meet in London

LONDON: Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India are likely to visit London to watch cricket matches in the same week of June this year and British officials are considering arranging a meeting between the two.

Sources have told The News that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit London for three days and will watch at least two matches where Pakistan will be playing. A source in PM House said that no plan has been finalized yet but London visit in June is part of the PM’s plan.

It’s understood that British government officials are keen for both countries to start speaking to each other and take steps for reduction of tensions which flared up massively in the last few days after Pulwama attack by a local Kashmiri youth and attack on Pakistan by India. The source said that the new government in India will be in place by that time and Indian officials have indicated that either the new prime minister or the foreign minister will visit London to watch the matches.The source said that British officials and others working behind the scenes are looking at the possibility of arranging talks between the two sides and have already spoken to relevant authorities in both countries.

Election trend so far suggests that Narendra Modi will win the election again, albeit with a reduced margin of victory. He has taken harsh stance against Pakistan during the election campaign to win hardline right-wing votes but its hoped that Indian position of brinkmanship will change once the election fever is over and there will be calls from within Indian for constructive dialogue with Pakistan. Pakistan will be playing England on 31st of May; England on 3rd June; Sri Lanka on 7th June; Aussies on 12 June and the big match against India will be on 16 June. India will be playing South Africa on 5 June; Australia on 9 June; New Zealand on 13 June. Pakistan cricket team is currently practicing in English counties, preparing for T20 and one day matches against England. In March this year, British PM Theresa May spoke to Imran Khan and welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India, and the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The leaders discussed the need to address the causes of this conflict and both leaders reiterated their commitment to the UK-Pakistan bilateral relationship. Representatives of Indian and Pakistan High Commission in London didn’t comment.