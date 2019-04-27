Shayan shines in Diamond Club win

ISLAMABAD: Shayan Shaikh (5-24) helped Diamond Club humble visiting Muslim Gymkhana Lahore by 100 runs in a friendly 20-over aside cricket match played at the Diamond Ground here Friday.

Man-of-the-match Shayan spun the victory web with some exciting left-arm spin bowling to skittle out visitors for just 87 in response to Diamonds 187-6 in 20 overs.

Junaid Ali (3-8) also was outstanding for Diamond. Farhan Nazir (21) was the only notable run-getter for the visitors.

Earlier, Ishfaq Ali (70), Abdur Rehman (28) and Sajwal Riaz (22) played well to see Diamond hitting up a decent total.

For Muslim Gymkhana, Farhan Naazir (2-37) and Habibullah (2-28) bowled well.

Prominent Muslim Gymkhana Club of former Test Umpire Mian Muhammad Salam is currently on a 10-day visit to the federal capital.