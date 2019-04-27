Solskjaer hopes Pogba will stay at United

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Paul Pogba will still be at Manchester United next season but admits he cannot guarantee the French World Cup winner will stay.

Pogba fuelled speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid last month, suggesting Real were “a dream club for any player”, although he declared at the time he was happy at Old Trafford.

Both manager Solskjaer and United’s board want their Â£89 million ($115 million) club-record signing to stay, although they have acknowledged that circumstances could change.

Pogba scored eight goals and provided five assists in his first 10 games following Solskjaer’s appointment but his performances have tailed off since, and it was a surprise to many observers that the French midfielder was named in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s team of the year on Thursday.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane this week described Pogba as a “big problem” for the club, suggesting that he was not committed enough to the team. But Solskjaer said Pogba can cope with the scrutiny.

Solskjaer, who won 14 of his first 17 matches after replacing Jose Mourinho, initially as caretaker manager, in December, is attempting to turn around an awful run of form, which has seen United’s players widely criticised.

United have gone into freefall, losing seven of their past nine matches, a run that has seen them eliminated from both the Champions League and the FA Cup, and has significantly harmed their chances of finishing in the top four. United are sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Solskjaer has promised to stick by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for the Chelsea match despite a recent loss of form. De Gea has faced criticism after making a number of high-profile errors in recent matches, leading to goals in matches against Arsenal, Barcelona, Everton and Manchester City.