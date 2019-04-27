close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
AFP
April 27, 2019

Green, Lewis share lead in LA Open

Sports

LOS ANGELES: Stacy Lewis fired a six-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Hannah Green after the first round of the USLPGA Tour’s Los Angeles Open on Thursday.

The 34-year-old American birdied four of her last six holes in the bogey-free round at Wilshire Country Club.

The 12-time tour winner missed the cut last year in the inaugural event, shooting 75-73.

Lewis didn’t like the course setup last year but says organizers have made some improvements.

Green also had a bogey-free round. Her Australian compatriot Lee Min-jee Lee also went bogey free and was a stroke back.

