Maxwell relieved after World Cup call-up

SYDNEY: Glenn Maxwell was relieved to see his name in Australia’s 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, and said he felt confident about putting on a good show at the event.

Maxwell has enjoyed a purple patch in recent times, and that solidified his claim to a spot in Australia’s World Cup squad. For people on the outside, Maxwell’s inclusion seemed a formality. Maxwell himself wasn’t as sure, though, and his first reaction was one of relief after the news was out.

Maxwell has been central to Australia’s resurgence in the fifty-over format. So far in 2019, he has scored 458 runs at 41.63, striking at 126.51. He made noteworthy contributions in the ODIs against India and Pakistan, as Australia won both series away from home.

“I’ve definitely gone through stages over the last 12 months where I’ve doubted if I might even have been there,” Maxwell told SEN Radio when asked of his World Cup selection. “To be actually finally named you look back and feel proud of all the work you’ve put in.”

Maxwell said his recent form gives him confidence ahead of the World Cup. “To perform the way I did in India and Dubai gave me a lot of confidence going forward, that I was still good enough to dominate and do really well at this level.

“That’s what gives me confidence for this World Cup: I’m coming in good international form, and there’s a bit of trust within the team to play my role. I feel like I’ve got a certain role now which is a nice feeling as well.”