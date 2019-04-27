PVF approaches PSB to establish camp from May 5

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has become the first sports body that approached the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to establish its national camp from May 5 in Islamabad.

In a recent interview with ‘The News’, PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim had invited all the sports federations to organise their training camps at the available facilities for the forthcoming 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal.

“Yes, we have received confirmation from the PVF to establish the national camp for the South Asian Games. Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman PVF, has expressed his desire to establish the camp at the PSB in Islamabad from May 5. All possible facilities will be extended to the PVF,” the board’s DG said.

Leading Pakistani players from the recently-concluded national championship would be picked to train under the guidance of Iranian coach.

The PSB director general again extended his offer to all the federations to arrange their camps for the South Asian Games at the available facilities.

“I know well that training is a must for athletes and as such we are ready to offer all kinds of assistance to the federations at the facilities coming under the PSB’s jurisdiction.”

The PSB will provide free accommodation and food facilities to the athletes and trainers.

“All those federations’ athletes who are to participate in the Games would be accommodated. We would provide them with free boarding and food facilities as we have been doing in the past. I know that players’ training is one of the most important aspect and we are ready to provide the available facilities to all the players drawn to compete against the best in South Asia,” the DG added.