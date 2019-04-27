ODI, T20 WOMEN SERIES: Luus to captain South Africa against Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa women will be without the services of their regular captain Dane van Niekerk for the upcoming limited-overs home series against Pakistan, as she continues to recover from a stress fracture of the right femur.

Van Niekerk had suffered the injury during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in February this year and Suné Luus, who had stepped in to lead the side for the remainder of that series, has been named captain for the games against Pakistan as well.

The elevation to the captaincy, albeit in a temporary capacity, marked an interesting few months for Luus: she was dropped for the series against Sri Lanka, before being included in place of the injured Chloe Tryon, and then went on to lead the side when van Niekerk picked up her injury.

Luus, a legspin-bowling all-rounder, took a match-defining 4-30 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, which helped her side sweep the series 3-0.

Two other senior players were recalled after regaining full fitness. Vice-captain Tryon has recovered from a groin injury, while Lizelle Lee was picked after meeting the team’s fitness standards.

Fitness concerns had resulted in her withdrawal from the series against Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sinalo Jafta, who last played an ODI in January 2017, was included in both squads, as was the uncapped Nondumiso Shangase.

Shangase, a young all-rounder, is a product of the Women’s National Academy, and was also part of the South Africa women’s emerging team that hosted England and Australia’s academies in a triangular series last year.

Opening batsman Andrei Steyn and medium-pacer Zintle Mali have only been picked for the ODIs, with Tazmin Brits and Moseline Daniels taking their place in the T20I squad.

The three-match ODI series will begin on May 6, and both South Africa and Pakistan will look to be higher on the ICC Women’s Championship table by the end of it. South Africa are fifth on the table with six wins from 12 matches, the same number as Pakistan, who are sixth, but have an extra point following a no-result (against West Indies in September last year).

The first two ODIs will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, with the final ODI in Benoni. The five-match T20I series will be played in Pretoria, Pietermaritzburg and Benoni between May 15 and May 23.

South Africa women’s ODI team: Suné Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon (vice-capt), Lizelle Lee (wk), Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Zintle Mali, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk).

South Africa women’s T20I team: Suné Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon (vice-capt), Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Moseline Daniels, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk).