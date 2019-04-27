British opposition leader to boycott Trump dinner

LONDON: Britain´s main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday declined an invitation to a banquet with Donald Trump when the US president visits in June, accusing him of using "racist and misogynist rhetoric".

Prime Minister "Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit," Corbyn, a veteran left-winger and pacifist, said in a statement. Trump "rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," Corbyn said, although he added that he would welcome a meeting with Trump during the June 3-5 visit.