close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 27, 2019

British opposition leader to boycott Trump dinner

World

AFP
April 27, 2019

LONDON: Britain´s main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday declined an invitation to a banquet with Donald Trump when the US president visits in June, accusing him of using "racist and misogynist rhetoric".

Prime Minister "Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit," Corbyn, a veteran left-winger and pacifist, said in a statement. Trump "rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," Corbyn said, although he added that he would welcome a meeting with Trump during the June 3-5 visit.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World