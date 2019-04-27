close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 27, 2019

Lankan Catholic leader refuses services sans security

World

AFP
April 27, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Catholic leader said Friday he felt "betrayed" by the government's failure to act on warnings that could have prevented the Easter bombings, adding that services would not resume until security could be guaranteed.

The government has admitted major lapses over the foreign intelligence warning that radical Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama´ath (NTJ) was planning suicide bombings on churches. On April 11, Sri Lanka's police chief issued an alert based on the intelligence. Neither the prime minister nor other top ministers were among the recipients. At least 253 people died when attackers blew themselves up at three churches, including two Catholic ones, and three hotels in coordinated blasts. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the island´s Catholic church had also not been informed about a possible attack.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World