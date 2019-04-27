Lankan Catholic leader refuses services sans security

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Catholic leader said Friday he felt "betrayed" by the government's failure to act on warnings that could have prevented the Easter bombings, adding that services would not resume until security could be guaranteed.

The government has admitted major lapses over the foreign intelligence warning that radical Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama´ath (NTJ) was planning suicide bombings on churches. On April 11, Sri Lanka's police chief issued an alert based on the intelligence. Neither the prime minister nor other top ministers were among the recipients. At least 253 people died when attackers blew themselves up at three churches, including two Catholic ones, and three hotels in coordinated blasts. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the island´s Catholic church had also not been informed about a possible attack.