Sat Apr 27, 2019
AFP
April 27, 2019

Lankan police raid IS video location, seize explosives

AFP
April 27, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s security forces Friday raided the location where they believe extremists recorded a video pledge to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before carrying out deadly Easter attacks.

Police said they found an IS flag and uniforms similar to those worn by the eight fighters for the film before they launched Sunday´s attacks against three luxury hotels and three churches, killing 253.

During a separate search, security forces and military came under fire however there were no reports of injuries, police said. "We have found the backdrop the group used to record their video," the police said in a statement.

The IS had released the video two days after the attack. Police showed the clothing and the flag on national television, as well as some 150 sticks of dynamite and about 100,000 ball bearings seized from the house.

