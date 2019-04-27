China to promote free trade accords among BRI countries: Xi

BEIJING: China will encourage signing high-standard free trade agreements, while promoting friendly environment for international cooperation, this was declared by President Xi Jinping in his key-note address, delivered here at the inaugural session of three-day 2nd Belt and Road Forum.

He called on participants of the Belt and Road Initiative to continuously advance the initiative along the path of high-quality development. Xi asserted that the open, green and clean approaches should be adhered to and the goals of high-standard, livelihood-improving and sustainable development should be achieved.

Xi highlighted building infrastructure of high quality, sustainability, risk resilience, reasonable pricing, inclusiveness and accessibility under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Calling infrastructure the cornerstone of connectivity and a bottleneck of development confronting many countries, Xi said building infrastructure with such standards could help countries give full play to their advantages in resources and better integrate into the global supply, industry and value chains for interconnected development.

China will negotiate and sign high-standard free trade agreements with more countries, Xi said. China will support 5,000 people from innovation sector in Belt and Road countries in conducting exchanges, training programs and joint researches in the next five years, Xi said.

China will work with other participants of the Belt and Road Initiative to promote scientific and cultural exchanges, set up joint science labs, build science and technology parks, and promote transfer of technologies.

China will allow foreign investors to operate businesses in more sectors with controlling or full stake, Xi said. China will step up protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign owners of intellectual property rights, and prohibit the forced transfer of technology. China will create a business environment in which the value of knowledge is respected, Xi said.