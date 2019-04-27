UNHCR delegation calls on finance minister

PESHAWAR: A delegation of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra here on Friday.

A handout said that the UNHCR delegation was led by its Asia-Pacific Bureau Director Indrika Ratwatte and its Country Representative Ruvendrini Menikdiwela.

It said that matters about the Refugees Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) programmes undertaken in the province for the benefit of both Afghan refugees and the local host communities in the areas of health, education and livelihoods were discussed at the meeting.

The UNHCR bureau director and country representative thanked the finance minister for the government’s generosity in hosting and supporting Afghan refugees.

The minister expressed his support for the World Bank IDA-18 ‘refugee’ sub-window funding that was in the offing for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He recommended the allocation of funds to targeted interventions and specific geographic locations in education, health and livelihoods sectors for achieving maximum impact and real delivery of services.

The minister underscored the importance of good planning for interventions to be successful in delivering on intended services.

The minister informed the UNHCR delegation that he was also formally mandated to oversee donor coordination.

He advised UNHCR Country Office Islamabad to formally communicate with his office as soon as possible so that he may further pursue the (World Bank) funding matter with the federal government accordingly.

The minister said that if possible, he would prefer to include this funding within the annual budget plan for the fiscal year.