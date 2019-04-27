KPBOIT gets focal person

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appointed the senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and social worker Nawaz Shangla as focal person for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT). Nawaz Shangla is the senior party leader who had also contested elections on the party ticket from National Assembly constituency (NA10) Shangla in 2013. However, he was not given the ticket for the last general election. Nawaz, through a statement, said that the chief minister had expressed trust in him and he would put in all his efforts to live up to the expectations of the chief executive of the province. He added that the province needed both local and foreign investment and the KPBOIT was playing its due to role in bringing this much-needed investment into the province.