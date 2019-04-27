Biodegradable shopping bags distributed in Dir

DIR: The district administration of Upper Dir distributed thousands of biodegradable shopping bags among the people and shopkeepers to protect the environment from pollution.

Officials of the district administration of Upper Dir headed by Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud, Tehsil Municipal Officer Badshah Zada, Traders’ Union Dir bazaar president Khalid Khan Roghani and others also organised an awareness walk. Irfanullah said that people and shopkeepers must use biodegradable shopping bags and end use of polythene bags. He said that polythene bags were creating pollution and spreading various diseases. The campaign to promote the use of biodegradable shopping bags had been initiated on the directives of the provincial government, he added. He said that the shopkeepers had been asked last year to end the use of polythene bags and arrange biodegradable shopping bags to protect the environment from pollution.

The DC said that the one-year deadline had ended and shopkeepers should make use of environment-friendly biodegradable shopping bags.