Zulfi explores romanticism of Punjab landscape

Islamabad: Taking inspiration from a direct observation of the scenic Punjab countryside, Lahore-based realistic painter Zulfiqar Zulfi is showcasing his latest collection of oil paintings under the title ‘Punjab Romanticism’ here at Tanzara.

Although a realist painter, Zulfi’s paintings — be they landscapes or cityscapes — are more than an imitation of what is seen. He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicates on canvas. Beyond realism, he understands his subject matter well and renders them with amazing dexterity-be it a rustic scene, an urban setting, misty horizons, or cattle out in the open fields.

According to Marjorie Husain, “Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi is a painter of the landscape genre with two decades of painting to his credit. In Zulfi’s paintings, it appears we are all observers. Often standing on the threshold of light. Almost grisaille in his approach to the media, he is a master of chiaroscuro, mornings are cloaked with mist, the tall trees dramatic, leafless silhouettes.”

Noshi Qadir, the curator of Tanzara said, “Zulfi’s imagery is idyllic and delightful-he is a master of capturing seasons and times of day. In his landscapes, one actually feels the breeze and smells the grass; the foggy winter morning scenes are truly cold and the sunny landscapes warm and brilliant. Using a rich palette, Zulfi has brought pictorial richness to each of his 45 canvases.

A design graduate from Lahore’s National College of Arts, Zulfi was born and had his early education at Dera Ghazi Khan. The artist is a recipient of the Pride of Performance Award. He has participated in numerous group exhibitions in Pakistan and abroad. His work features prominently in Governor House, Punjab Assembly, Administrative Staff College, National Institute of Public Administration, American Consulate, Lahore; Governor House, Nathia Gali; National Art Gallery, Islamabad; and President House, Turkey.

The exhibition will continue till May 9.