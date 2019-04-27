PTC gets GDIB award

Islamabad: Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) Awards are conducted by Diversity Hub Pakistan on an annual basis. The GDIB award’s core objective is to recognise organisations who fulfill GDIB rigorous standards and benchmarks in Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) across 14 categories.

The Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) are the global standards for organisations around the world to support organizations in the development and implementation of D&I best practices. GDIB was developed by 95 international expert panelists whereby the Centre for Global Inclusion USA is home of the GDIB.

According to Area Head of Human Resource (PTC), Aly Taseer; “Strength from diversity is one of the key guiding principles for British American Tobacco. Our guiding principles provide clarity about what we stand for. They form the core of our culture and guide how we deliver our strategy.

At PTC, we focus on overall diversity including gender and ethnicity also cognitive diversity where we value the diversity of thoughts and the individual mix of unique ideas and opinions that help us capitalise on different perspectives to make our business strong and sustainable.”

The Managing Director and CEO (PTC), Syed Javed Iqbal said, “I appreciate this wonderful platform to recognise the achievements of organizations and employers that are driving and fostering progressive mindsets and culture. Our objective is to drive initiatives that demonstrate our continued commitment to strengthen diversity at PTC.

Each leader in PTC passionately owns our core value of creating a culture of employee engagement and inclusiveness where work is meaningful, employees are valued, and purposeful collaboration is celebrated.”