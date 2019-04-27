Saudi Majlis-e-Shura women members meet IIU president

Islamabad: Women members of Saudi Arabia's Consultative Assembly (Majlis-e- Shura) met International Islamic University President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and addressed a seminar on ‘progress of Muslim world and women’ here on Friday.

“Women are the force that can change the fate of Muslim World,” said Leena Bint e Khalid who is a member of Saudi Consultative Assembly and also fluent in Urdu. She said her mother was first broadcast journalist in KSA and she was always a staunch supporter of women empowerment.

Leena asked the female students to take inspiration from the women of Islamic History who were true representatives of women. She also recalled her memories of her father’s 15 years long stay in Pakistan.

Dr Fatima Faiz, member of KSA Consultative Assembly, called upon the Muslim world to forge unity among the ranks. She said Muslims are one nation and they are like a body. She maintained that women participation in the society can lead to the pathway of success and progress.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq hailed Pakistani women for contribution in the society saying that they have conquered all fronts in terms of progress. She urged female students to believe in their skills and think big. She added that a woman can play a significant role in building a positive, constructive and literate society.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said no society could make progress unless it provided equal opportunities to women. He said Pakistani women are intelligent and skilful and they have excelled in all the fields of the hour.