Electricity restored

Rawalpindi : Electricity in all areas in the city and cantonment board localities was restored after 300 feeders which tripped due to thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Thursday night were repaired. The damaged electricity wires and faulty transformers were also removed in several areas to restore power supply. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has also issued an advisory for public not to touch wet poles during rain and thunderstorm. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal told ‘The News’ that power has been restored in all areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.