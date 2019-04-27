NAB committed to eradicate corruption across the board: chairman

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is committed to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations across the board with iron hands.

This was stated by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB. He said that NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption through effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crimes cases by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy as per law. He said that 59 percent people have shown confidence upon NAB as per report of Gillani and Gallop Survey. He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2018 to 2019. The comparative figures for the last 18 months are also indicative of NAB’s excellent performance of NAB. He said that NAB has filed 590 corruption references in respected Accountability Courts during the tenure of present leadership of NAB which is a record performance. Besides 1210 corruption references are already under trial in the respected Accountability Courts.

He said that NAB has established state of the art Forensic Science LAB in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis which is being utilized for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respect. He said that said that due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. He said that NAB has signed MOU with China to oversee CPEC projects being conducted in Pakistan. He said that youth is our future; NAB has signed MOU with Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. More than 50 thousands Character Building Societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country. He said that Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic forum have appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption.