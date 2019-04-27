‘One Belt One Road in My Eyes’ opens

Islamabad: The China Cultural Center and Cultural Office of Embassy of People’s Republic of China partner with the All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) to present an exhibition of Pakistan students’ poster paintings on the theme of, “One Belt One Road in My Eyes.”

The exhibition opened on Friday at the China Cultural Center at the premises of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The exhibition will continue till May 5th and is open to students and the public. The exhibition will be inaugurated/attended by the representative leadership of the business community, members of Parliament, members of the embassy of Peoples Republic of China and representatives of APCFA. Participating students and school officials will also be present.

This poster competition on the theme was conceptualised to inspire innovation and stimulate interest among young students for the promotion of friendly feelings and mutual understanding, thereby strengthening the people to people communication and cooperation between China and Pakistan. The posters depict the belt and road initiative as visualized through the eyes of young girls and boys. Through these paintings they have had the chance to share their stories and create a platform for communication and exchange of ideas. The activity will enhance the understanding of the project and gain better promotion and inheritance of the initiative among Pakistani youth. The posters and winners will travel to Beijing and participate in the Pakistan Cultural week and have exchanges with school students in Beijing. The winning and other poster paintings will be on display as an exhibition to promote the cultural creativity of Pakistan students of different age groups.

This poster competition has been organized jointly by APCFA and the Beijing Peoples Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (BPAFFC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China. It is one of the activities being organized under the umbrella of the ‘Pakistan Cultural Week’ to be held in Beijing in October 2019. It is planned to be part of the celebration to commemorate 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.