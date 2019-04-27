Judges to get training on human rights laws

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and Sindh Judicial Academy (SJA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at training judges on laws pertaining to human rights and build awareness of the national and international human rights framework.

The signing ceremony was held in Sindh Judicial Academy on Friday. Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha signed on behalf of the Human Rights Ministry while the Academy’s Director General, Justice Arif Hussain Khilji signed the MoU representing Sindh Judicial Academy.

SJA has been engaged in the training and education of Judges in the province of Sindh. The implementation of the MoHR's partnership with SJA will add to the performance of the Judiciary’s duties to deliver more nuanced judgments within the context of Human Rights.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary MoHR, Rabiya Javeri Agha gave an overview of the importance of adhering to human rights standards and obligations as enshrined in the Constitution and various international instruments.

The Secretary said, "The aim of training judges is to ensure that they are aware of national legislation that protects the rights of the vulnerable while maintaining the rights of the accused. However, knowledge of national legislation is not enough, it is imperative for the judiciary to be made aware of the international instruments that Pakistan has ratified.