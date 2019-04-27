close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Govt to establish separate industrial zone for women

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government will take measures to establish a separate industrial zone for women while the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) will provide every possible support to the businesswomen in the province.

This was stated by PBIT Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while speaking at a ceremony at the Expo Center. He said that women made products would also be exhibit in Dubai to promote their work. "We will organise seminars in order to introduce product of women abroad," he said. President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Fauzia Amjad and founder President Dr. Shehla were also present on the occasion.

