6,000 parents refuse to get their children vaccinated against polio

Rawalpindi: As many as 6,000 parents have refused to get their children vaccinated against polio during the on-going anti-polio campaign under National Immunisation Day (NID) in the district though certain committees are working on convincing parents to get their children immunised.

The three-day anti-polio drive that was launched on April 22 is being followed by two-day mop-up activity and then a special activity would be launched to cover the missing children and we hope that till the final phase, the teams of health authority would be able to administer anti-polio vaccine to all children whose parents have refused vaccination, said Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Rashid Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

There have been reports that after a fake yet failed attempt to malign the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by some unscrupulous elements, the number of cases of refusal in other districts of the country including Rawalpindi has gone up, “but we have timely responded to the situation to minimise the loss,” said Dr. Rashid.

He added that various committees formed at local level have started convincing the parents to get their children vaccinated and awareness campaigns have also been launched through mosques and schools.

The refusal cases cannot be termed as missed children at the moment as the anti-polio campaign is on-going and the teams of health department would carry out field activities at least for another one week to administer vaccine to children who have missed the dose in the first phase, said District Health Officer Dr. Naveed.

He said the target of the on-going campaign is to administer anti-polio vaccine to over 850000 children below five years of age in the district which is above the actual target because of children belonging to other districts but staying in Rawalpindi. The refusal cases are getting reduced each day and the figure is now from 5600 to 6000 while two days back, the number of refusal cases was nearly 6,500, he explained.