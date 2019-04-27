close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Govt working for relief to masses: NA Speaker

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

LAHORE :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Aoun Chaudhry, special assistant to Punjab chief minister, and his brother Ameen Chaudhry, MPA, at his residence here on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, and the prevailing political situation came under discussion. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said the government was working tirelessly for achieving its targets in order to provide relief to the masses.

PU result

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced the result of MBA (3.5 years) semester-II examination 2018. According to a press release, the detailed result is available at the PU website: www.pu.edu.pk

