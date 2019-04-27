Govt working for relief to masses: NA Speaker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Aoun Chaudhry, special assistant to Punjab chief minister, and his brother Ameen Chaudhry, MPA, at his residence here on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, and the prevailing political situation came under discussion. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said the government was working tirelessly for achieving its targets in order to provide relief to the masses.
PU result
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced the result of MBA (3.5 years) semester-II examination 2018. According to a press release, the detailed result is available at the PU website: www.pu.edu.pk
LAHORE :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Aoun Chaudhry, special assistant to Punjab chief minister, and his brother Ameen Chaudhry, MPA, at his residence here on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, and the prevailing political situation came under discussion. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said the government was working tirelessly for achieving its targets in order to provide relief to the masses.
PU result
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced the result of MBA (3.5 years) semester-II examination 2018. According to a press release, the detailed result is available at the PU website: www.pu.edu.pk