Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

‘LWMC addressed over 100,000 complaints in current year’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has lifted more than 600,000 tonn solid waste from the City since January 1, 2019 and addressed more than 100,000 waste related complaints.

LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir said the company was working tirelessly to provide clean and green environment to the citizens of Lahore. He added that no one is allowed to dispose of their waste improperly and violators will be dealt strictly as per law and SWM regulations. LWMC has been playing on front foot to make Prime Minister and Government of the Punjab Clean and Green Campaign successful and in this regard LWMC has planted more than 6000 saplings with students at Lakhoder Landfill site. He said people should cooperate with the department and lodged their complaints on the SWMC helpline 1139 or by using mobile application Clean Lahore.

