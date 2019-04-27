Girl students advised to pursue career in space science

LAHORE: Hiba Rehmani, a Pakistani-US citizen and engineer working at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USA, has encouraged female students to pursue their career in space science as there are opportunities for talented girls to reach stars.

She was addressing a seminar at Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) in collaboration with US Consulate, Lahore and Lincoln Corners, Pakistan.

Hiba Rehmani, who was born in Lahore, is working on rocket as Lead Avionics and Flight Control Engineer at NASA’s prestigious Kennedy Space Centre, USA. She discussed current research being done in the field of space sciences at NASA.

Addressing the seminar, Hiba Rehmani said it was a good omen that Pakistani girls were coming forward in various fields of science and engineering. She said Pakistani girls were full of talent and they could contribute in every field of knowledge remarkably.

Advising the students, she said problems and failures come to their ways but that could become an opportunity if the students continue to achieve their goals and work hard. She said in overall male-dominated world, you may not find as many women as men in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics but that must not discourage girls. She said girls must dream big and never give up. She also advised them to stay focus on their goals and dreams and they would be successful.

At NASA, Ms Hiba Rehmani supports NASA’s Launch Services Programme, working on expendable launch vehicles and rockets. She provides technical expertise, follows launch vehicle testing, performs data reviews and provides technical assessments of engineering issues. Earlier, she has also worked as system engineer for the International Space Station.

In her welcome address, Dr Rubina Zakar said that Pakistan and the nation were proud of Hiba Rehmani who was one of the finest examples for girls to achieve their goals in life. She said Ms Hiba faced several problems in life but she overpowered all those obstacles through her commitment, devotion and hard work.

Earlier, Hiba Rehmani called on PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at his office. Prof Niaz Ahmad said knowledge had no boundaries and she was a source of encouragement for Pakistani women.

