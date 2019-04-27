Talk on art

LAHORE A talk by an eminent art critic, artist and art educator Quddus Mirza was organised by Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Art Gallery, Lahore.

The talk was titled as “Talk on Art”, mainly this talk was for the young artists of Pakistan to educate them about the different aspects of this field. During the talk, Quddus Mirza informed students about the ways of how an artist should take career forward.

Young artists from different areas came to attend this talk and many artists asked questions from the speaker which were answered in detail and were satisfactory. In the session, Quddus Mirza discussed about the work which was displayed in the young artists’ exhibition and informed the artists about the national and international criterion and concepts of the field.

Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said that the Lahore Arts Council is always keen to educate and provide opportunities to the young and emerging artists of Pakistan.