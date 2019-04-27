Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was recorded at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, D G khan, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was observed in several cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Layyah, Bhakkar, Lahore, Jhang, Sialkot, Kakul, Parachinar, Balakot, Mirkhani, Garidupatta, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and Chillas. Friday's highest temperature was recorded at Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 39°C and minimum was 21°C.

Inflows, outflows at dams: Following increase in river inflows, the volume of outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma have also been raised. As per report issued by Wapda, river flows are as follows: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 44,700 cusecs and Outflows 20,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 84,200 cusecs and Outflows 84,200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 61,500 cusecs and Outflows 20,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38,800 cusecs and Outflows 23,800 cusecs. Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,430.02 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.756 million acre feet (MAF).