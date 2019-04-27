Degree show concludes

LAHORE: The Annual Thesis Show of the Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD), Beaconhouse National University (BNU), the Degree Show 2019 concluded at the university’s Tarogil campus.

This year’s SVAD degree show featured thesis works of around 60 graduating students of visual arts, visual communication design, textile and fibre studies, fashion and fibre studies and jewellery and accessory design.

In his statement, SVAD Dean, Prof Rashid Rana said, “Our students, as always have done extremely well, creating work ranging from the thought-provoking to the innovative, from the interdisciplinary to the interactive, from the virtual life to local myths and from organic to sustainable, fearlessly standing up for what they believe in. The rich diversity in work is a direct result of the diversity we have in the background of our student body. Our students not only come from Pakistan but also from countries across South Asia. Through the unique experience this programme provides, the South Asian students have made their mark in their own countries as well as globally. The diversity of thought and practice is also the result of a distinctively innovative academic structure that allows our students to follow their personalised paths of exploration. SVAD, BNU takes pride in being pioneers of cutting edge contemporary art and design education in Pakistan by constantly evaluating and following pedagogical philosophy of nurturing interdisciplinary research and a transnational approach towards creative practices. As part of our ethos, we instill in our students the commitment to social engagement and responsibility.”

Earlier, the degree show was inaugurated by Dr Parvez Hassan, member BNU Board of Governors and was also attended by Kasim Mahmud Kasuri, Member BNU Board of Governors and a large number of students from across various institutions of Lahore besides art academics, artists, designers, art critics and enthusiasts.

The week-long activities also featured the second Design Summit Prologue headed by Prof Rashid Rana (founder) and Dr Ijlal Muzaffar (Associate Professor, RISD), aimed to extend the discourse by looking at design beyond the walls of the university and the office. The idea was to offer a platform where academicians, practitioners and specialists share their conversations revolving around the discourse of design and learn from each other. The event was participated by eminent scholars and professionals practicing the discipline. Design Summit challenged the binary framings of modern vs traditional, art/design vs craft, global vs local and tried to explore how the breaking of such binaries can inform the evolution of design.

The third edition of Nothing fest was held from 22nd - 26th of April; the sub-theme for this year was "blank." Continuing the tradition of bringing people outside art and design academia, this year the Nothing fest brought together powerhouses from extremely diverse backgrounds.

The talks were kick started by Syed Fakir Aijazuddin, followed by the psychiatrist Ali Hashmi, famous Pakistani actresses Meera and Samina Peerzada, the exuberant adventurer Moin Khan and the veteran lawyer, Salman Raja. The speakers put together their ideas of "blank" through their experiences, some brought in poetry, some engaged the audience while some narrated moving stories. After the enriching sessions interactive “talkshops” were held for the students to gain a more engaging experience with the leaders in their respective fields. The talkshops were conducted by some famous names like Ali Azmat, Poor Rich boys, Talha Ali, Ayesha Nasir and many more.

Veterinary Day: University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) observed the World Veterinary Day here on Friday. Various activities, including a walk, a seminar, drama, documentary and poster competition were held to create awareness about the welfare of animals. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students and faculty members participated in it. Later, a seminar was organised to sensitise people about the importance of animal welfare. Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha claimed UVAS was producing best veterinarians every year.

He said university was focusing quality of education with infrastructural development and facilities for imparting best knowledge and hands-on knowledge to the students. The World Veterinary Day was also marked at other sub campuses of UVAS, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang and CVAS, Narowal.