PA ready to improve PFA laws: Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government (LG) Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab Assembly (PA) would firmly stand by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to remove any legal flaw envisaged to create hurdles to its functions.

He was presiding over the meeting of PA Parliamentary Committee No-IV for Food Department as its convener on Friday. The meeting was also attended by PA members Abdul Aleem Khan, Malik Nadim Kamran, Sajid Bhatti and Ms. Zainab Umair, besides PFA DG, food additional secretary and other officers.

Raja Basharat assured that the committee would recommend any amendment to the PFA laws if suggested by its authorities. He said, “PTI government has prioritised the health of people, for which, it was essential that food was pure. He said PFA should establish test laboratories in accordance with the international standards so that adulterated and contaminated food items might be detected effectively.

Healthy food is vital for healthy nation so any legislation would be made by the parliamentarians in this regard, said Raja Basharat. He also desired that the method for recruitment of head and technical staff of PFA should be clear, transparent and merit-based.

“Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is committed to taking all measures needed in order to provide the best services and amenities to the public,” he added. The other members of the committee also gave suggestions to improve the efficiency of PFA and Food Department.