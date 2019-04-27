Govt to monitor Ramazan Bazaars: CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided the strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to depute provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries for the monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars.

He issued these directions during a meeting held at his office here Friday in which the steps taken for providing relief to the people under Ramazan Package, 2019 and the prices of essential items were reviewed.

The chief minister will also visit Ramazan Bazaars to monitor arrangements. He has directed the line departments to take effective measures to stabilise the prices of essential items and added that indiscriminate action should be continued against the hoarders and illegal profiteers. Every department should perform its duty in the best of manner, he added. Enough meetings have been held and now work has to be done to give a genuine relief to the people.

He said that line departments should decide and act against those responsible for creating artificial price-hike. Time should not be wasted in meetings and people should be given relief on-the-spot, he added. He said that agriculture, industries and food departments would have to take a lead in Ramazan adding that jail was the best place for those who loot people in the name of price-hike. He reiterated that he would go to every extent to give relief to the general public and made it clear that unjustified increase in sugar price would not be tolerated.

The Punjab government will take every possible step to stabilise sugar price, he said. Usman Buzdar said that provision of maximum relief to the people was the government’s agenda and interest of the people was very dear to him. The food, industry and agriculture departments should take coordinated steps for strengthening the sugar rates. The chief minister directed to set up control rooms at provincial, divisional and district level for the monitoring of arrangements made for Ramazan Bazaars.

Housing Project: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Housing Task Force at his office here Friday to review the progress made on Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that low-cost houses would be constructed in different districts of the province under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. It is a revolutionary project of the PTI government and keeping in view its importance, the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would be moved forward speedily. He said that six sub-committees had been constituted under Punjab Housing Task Force. The pilot project of low-cost houses will be started in villages and its scope will be gradually extended to the 36 districts. He said that construction of houses would be started under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in other districts after Renala Khurd, Chishtian and Lodhran. The Punjab Housing Task Force will be given seed money, he said. The chief minister directed to forward the case to the cabinet committee on finance and development and added that approval of by-laws will soon be taken from the cabinet. He said that the capacity of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency would be enhanced. Usman Buzdar said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would create ample opportunities for employment and the dream of providing shelter to the low-income families would also befulfilled. He assured to provide the all-out possible cooperation for speedy implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. He said the low-income housing project for the villages was a unique initiative which would increase economic activities in the rural areas. He also directed to start work on this project at the earliest.