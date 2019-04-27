Significance of MQM-Pakistan power show today

While the MQM-Pakistan is holding its first major public meeting today (Saturday) to demonstrate its major show of strength since it suffered a shocking defeat in last year’s elections, its worries are not over despite being part of the ruling coalition with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latter’s praise for its ministers’ performance and behaviour.

So where are the problems coming from; why and will it be over soon or persist? Way forward is not easy for them as they are fighting battle for survival, too.

The MQM-P’s public meeting has also come at a time when its coalition partner the PTI is also holding its convention to celebrate party’s ‘Foundation Day’ Sunday, at another venue. Their relationship too is interesting to watch as they are partners as well as adversaries.

The PTI had defeated the MQM-P candidates in the elections and surprised many when it grabbed 14 out of 20 National Assembly seats from just one in 2013, while the MQM-P seats tally dropped from 17 to six.

The PTI not only surprised the MQM-P but also the PPP as it also won against the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from its stronghold Lyari. At that time, both the PPP and the MQM-P raised serious reservations over results and had challenged results on at least four to five seats. All cases were pending before an election tribunal.

The MQM-P in the last two years have taken some measures in a bid to satisfy those who matter and handling Karachi operation with some drastic changes in its organisational structure. In a recent move after getting the clear message of not getting its ‘offices back’, it has dropped the same from its major demands with the PTI government as their leadership have now realised the matter is not in the hands of the prime minister.

Sources said powerful quarters are somewhat convinced that since the launch of the MQM-P, its leaders or workers have not been found involved in alleged militant activities or in collection of ‘batha’.

Yet they may not been allowed to collect donation or Zakat from the platform of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation as some of its major accounts have now been sealed due to money- laundering investigation.

In a bid to further tighten its financial support the authorities since 2018 elections had also told businessmen and traders, who in the past supported the MQM-P financially, not to provide funds.

This policy of the State may continue and in future through de-limitation of constituencies the city’s political and ethnic dynamics may further cause problems for the MQM-P.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has now been fully briefed about the grey areas and the red line for its relationship with the MQM-P.

Interestingly this does not include any bar on the MQM-P’s political demands like establishing Hyderabad University or demanding more powers for the local governments. Even the party is allowed that it can carry out its political activities from the offices of the elected representatives particularly KMC and councillors. Some of the steps which had been taken prior to 2018 elections have neither been withdrawn nor likely to be withdrawn. “The days of strike and collection of ‘batha’ or target killings are over,” said a senior official of a law- enforcement agency.

At the same time we also expect from the Sindh government not to create a situation which leads to the revival of old politics in Sindh, he added. This includes empowerment of local governments and more financial support to KMC and other municipal corporation, jobs on merits etc, he added.

In the light of the emerging scenario the MQM-P has very limited space available to exert its pressure and the task is far more difficult. With PTI-led federal government and PPP’s Sindh government almost in confrontational mood, the MQM- P leaders expected announcement in today’s public meeting against the provincial government can further generate more heat in already tense political situation. It will most likely to play an ‘Urban Sindh’ card and may once reiterate its demand of the Center’s intervention under Article 149 of the Constitution, which the PPP has already questioned and believes that Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim has wrongly interpreted. One has to wait and see whether its leaders would also demand complete implementation of its ‘accord’ with the federal government or would focus on targeting the PPP and Sindh government.

While the MQM-P looked completely comfortable with the premier and his central leadership, it had problems with the PTI’s local leadership and vice versa. When PM Imran hinted towards the possible electoral alliance with the MQM-P in future, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail few days later called the suggestion of the premier premature. “We will see when the time will come ‘a clear indication of reservation of party’s local leadership’.

However, in the Sindh Assembly both the MQM-P and PTI along with GDA looked on one page when it comes to exerting pressure on Sindh government. The crisis which emerged in the MQM on August 22, 2016, after the founder of the united party raised ‘anti-Pakistan’ slogan is not yet over. The case of hate speech and attack on a news channel was still pending and it includes over 200 party leaders and workers including the one representing the MQM-P. Ever since its breakup with the MQM-London, it now has a new organisational structure, new constitution and had abandoned the post of ‘Quaid-e-Tehreek’ but has kept the name of the party and election symbol intact.

The MQM in the past had won elections and emerged as sole representatives of urban Sindh, from 1987 to 2013. Today it’s divided into factions but the one which still has representation in National and Sindh assemblies with six MNAs and 22 MPAs belonging to MQM-P, which also holds position of mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Today’s public meeting will determine where they stand and do they have the capacity to get their demands implemented and whether the ‘ethnic card’ still has any relevance left or not. Its breakaway factions would also be watching it from their own perspective.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO