close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

PTM seeks proof of foreign funding

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove foreign funding of the movement. The prime minister while addressing a public meeting in Wana, South Waziristan, on Thursday had stated that some elements operating in the region have been receiving money from abroad to push the youth of the tribal districts towards unrest. The PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Gulalai Ismail and others said while addressing a press conference outside the National Press Club on Friday that the prime minister should be careful in making statements and give proof of foreign funding. The PTM leaders alleged that they were not allowed to hold a press conference inside the press club.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan