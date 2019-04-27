PTM seeks proof of foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: The Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove foreign funding of the movement. The prime minister while addressing a public meeting in Wana, South Waziristan, on Thursday had stated that some elements operating in the region have been receiving money from abroad to push the youth of the tribal districts towards unrest. The PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Gulalai Ismail and others said while addressing a press conference outside the National Press Club on Friday that the prime minister should be careful in making statements and give proof of foreign funding. The PTM leaders alleged that they were not allowed to hold a press conference inside the press club.