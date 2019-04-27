Court adjourns hearing on NAB plea against Chaudhrys

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing an application submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for closing an inquiry against Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat in connection with their involvement in illegal sale of plots. The court directed the bureau to file an investigation report by the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan conducted proceedings wherein a counsel appeared on behalf of Chaudhry brothers. The counsel submitted that the court had summoned the Chaudhrys in personal capacity on Friday. He contended that their personal appearance was not required as the bureau had recommended closing down the inquiry against them. The investigation officer submitted that the NAB executive board had given approval for closing the inquiry. He pleaded with the court for giving final approval for closing the inquiry against the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders. However, the court noted that two other accused Nawaz and Iqbal were also involved in the matter. What is their role in the matter, the court questioned the officer. To which, the officer replied that they did not have any role in the case. At this, the court sought an investigation report in this regard while adjourning the hearing till April 30.