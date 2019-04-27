Promoting bilateral ties: Chinese envoy lauds ISPR’s efforts

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Lijian Zhao met Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday. “The consistent efforts of ISPR for promoting China-Pakistan relations have been acknowledged and highly appreciated by Chinese Embassy,” the envoy tweeted. The meeting comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum.