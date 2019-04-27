close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 27, 2019

2,107 prisoners repatriation expected from Saudi Arabia in Ramazan

Top Story

A
APP
April 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the repatriation of 2107 Pakistani prisoners, detained in Saudi Arabia’s jail, were expected by the mid of Ramazan. He said this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in the National Assembly seeking details about steps of the government for release of thousands of Pakistanis abroad in jails allegedly involved in different crimes. The minister said the issue of Pakistanis, detained in various jails of Saudi Arabia was taken up during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to Pakistan. He said 2107 Pakistani prisoners would be repatriated, hopefully, in the mid of the holy month of Ramazan. He said ministries of foreign affairs and overseas Pakistanis were working on a mechanism for release of thousands of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails abroad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story