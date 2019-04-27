Extremism must be defeated, Prince William tells NZ mosque survivors

CHRISTCHURCH: In an emotional meeting with survivors of the New Zealand mosques massacre, Britain´s Prince William appealed Friday for "extremism in all forms" to be defeated.

About 160 people gathered at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch to meet the prince who had earlier told first responders to the March 15 carnage that when "a good friend" is in need "you travel to their place and you put your arms around them." Six weeks to the day from when a self-styled white supremacist martyred 50 people and wounded just as many in two Christchurch mosques, the prince said he stood with the people of New Zealand, the people of Christchurch and the Muslim community.

"An act of violence was designed to change New Zealand, but instead, the grief of a nation revealed just how deep your wells of empathy, compassion, warmth and love truly run," the prince said after arriving at the mosque from a meeting with hospital staff who had tended to the wounded. "In a moment of acute pain, you stood up, and you stood together. In reaction to tragedy, you showed something remarkable. "I stand with you in gratitude to what you have taught the world in these past weeks.